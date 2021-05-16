Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.4% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 129,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 291,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 358,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,785,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 71,079 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $127.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.20 and its 200-day moving average is $126.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.