Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is Outfitter Financial LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Outfitter Financial LLC cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,740 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 2.8% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,746,000 after acquiring an additional 906,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,767,000 after acquiring an additional 95,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. ICAP upped their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.44.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $124.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.63. The firm has a market cap of $114.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.