Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,969 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,288 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 2.3% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.83. 12,422,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,686,271. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.63. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $114.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.44.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

