Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,625 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,767 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 1.3% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.44.

AMAT opened at $124.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

