Aragon (ANT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $42.74 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Aragon has a market capitalization of $320.47 million and $42.74 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon coin can currently be purchased for about $8.09 or 0.00016512 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00088982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00020582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.60 or 0.01115550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00064761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00113916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00063462 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon (CRYPTO:ANT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aragon is aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network. ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens. Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers. ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight. “

Aragon Coin Trading

