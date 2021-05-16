Aragon (ANT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $45.61 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. Aragon has a market capitalization of $287.02 million and approximately $45.61 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon coin can currently be bought for $7.25 or 0.00016235 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aragon has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00085939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00020229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.82 or 0.01137728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00115213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00061725 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon is a coin. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network. ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens. Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers. ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight. “

Buying and Selling Aragon

