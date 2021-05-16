Aragon Court Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Aragon Court coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001512 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Aragon Court has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Aragon Court has a market cap of $84.62 million and approximately $2,658.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon Court alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00087822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00020393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $516.30 or 0.01131261 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00062755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00116255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aragon Court Coin Profile

Aragon Court (CRYPTO:ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Aragon Court Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon Court directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon Court should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon Court using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Court Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon Court and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.