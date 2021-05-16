ARAW Price Up 1,035.9% Over Last Week (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded 1,035.9% higher against the dollar. ARAW has a market cap of $894,018.09 and approximately $4.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00085939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00020229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.82 or 0.01137728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00115213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00061725 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

