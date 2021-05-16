Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 217,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 52,857 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,204,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $67.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average of $54.36. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

