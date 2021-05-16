Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,748 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $21,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after buying an additional 485,255 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,910,000 after buying an additional 549,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $293,347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,520,000 after buying an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,956,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,496,000 after buying an additional 36,067 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADM stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

