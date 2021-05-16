ArdCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.79 Million (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. ArdCoin has a total market capitalization of $24.79 million and $88,567.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded 20% lower against the dollar. One ArdCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0892 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00085939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00020229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.82 or 0.01137728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00115213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00061725 BTC.

About ArdCoin

ArdCoin is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

