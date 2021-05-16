Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,974 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.46% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,209,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 73,626 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,536,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after acquiring an additional 67,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 194,943 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at $3,683,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at $3,317,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $601.03 million, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $15.15.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 98.51%.

ACRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

