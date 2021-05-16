Ares Protocol (ARES) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $231.14 million and $7.20 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000514 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00088690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $213.95 or 0.00475753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.74 or 0.00230687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004841 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00041530 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.58 or 0.01148704 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

