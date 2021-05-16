argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ARGX. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of argenx from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.06.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $272.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $2.33. As a group, analysts expect that argenx will post -12.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in argenx by 458.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx by 69.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

