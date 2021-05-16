Argon Trading 33.5% Lower Over Last Week (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Argon coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges. Argon has a market cap of $6.38 million and $297,879.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Argon has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00091148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.40 or 0.00497424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.88 or 0.00231599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004931 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00041674 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $530.08 or 0.01159502 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,509,542 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.