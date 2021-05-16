Arion (ARION) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, Arion has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One Arion coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a market cap of $76,546.54 and $3.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00091148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.40 or 0.00497424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.88 or 0.00231599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004931 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00041674 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.08 or 0.01159502 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,960,192 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

