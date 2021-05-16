ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $104.31 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $55.52 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.35.

