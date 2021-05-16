Ark Market Cap Hits $203.40 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00003450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $203.40 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00021915 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000909 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 157,315,562 coins and its circulating supply is 129,194,665 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

