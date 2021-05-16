Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 20,944 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,944 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.7% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $22,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 48,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in shares of Apple by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 11,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Rose Investment LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $127.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.05 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

