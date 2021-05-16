ARMOR (ARMOR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $50.45 million and $1.00 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 38.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00087719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.21 or 0.00472945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.92 or 0.00232632 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004703 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00040913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.80 or 0.01147637 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,200,016 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.