Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Buys Shares of 17,835 Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Travel + Leisure makes up about 1.0% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,791 shares of company stock worth $4,155,815.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $66.13 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.60.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Several research firms have recently commented on TNL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.