Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AWI opened at $107.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day moving average of $84.07. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,385,133.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,535 shares of company stock worth $3,324,316. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

