Arqma (ARQ) Market Capitalization Tops $311,058.99

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $311,058.99 and $1,559.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,302,448 coins and its circulating supply is 9,257,904 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

