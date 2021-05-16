Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,973 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $12,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,976,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,891,000 after acquiring an additional 943,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARWR opened at $72.83 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $92.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.70 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.06.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

ARWR has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

