Arweave 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $25.23 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24.52 or 0.00051914 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $818.76 million and $25.23 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arweave has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00029897 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

