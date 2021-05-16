Aryacoin (AYA) Trading 4.3% Lower This Week

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 16th. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0407 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $6.53 million and $49,509.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00012594 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000713 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Aryacoin

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

