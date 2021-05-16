Asset Dedication LLC Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

NYSE JNJ opened at $170.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

