Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 807 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.6% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.22 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

