Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASB. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $204,340.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,618.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,783 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ASB opened at $23.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

