Atlas Protocol Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $6.94 million and $1.26 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00088005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $209.14 or 0.00474313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.92 or 0.00231156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004841 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00041245 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.36 or 0.01159735 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

