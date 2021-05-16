Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $48,917.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. In the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00004244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $19.49 million and approximately $48,917.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00086209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.82 or 0.00479741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00084643 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003646 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00020477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

AWC is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

