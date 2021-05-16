AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 21,181,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,920,516. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $230.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

