AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,812,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 523,816 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $85,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $32.24 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

