Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 420 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,559 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,334.9% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 12.9% in the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,784 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Tesla stock opened at $589.74 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $682.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $671.36. The firm has a market cap of $568.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,184.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $79,086,769. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

