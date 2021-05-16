Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 4,540 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of QUAL opened at $127.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.96 and a 200 day moving average of $117.62. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

