Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 72,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,932,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $221.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.