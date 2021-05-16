Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,080 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.8% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $116.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $205.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $117.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

