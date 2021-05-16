Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $134.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.20. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

