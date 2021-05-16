Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 15,350 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for 0.7% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $757,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Acas LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 281,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 99,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 878,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.18. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

