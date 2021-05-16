Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 2,753 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $229.80 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $144.75 and a 52 week high of $234.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

