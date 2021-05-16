Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 3,522 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.1% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after buying an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

Facebook stock opened at $315.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.80. The stock has a market cap of $895.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.12 and a 12-month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,840,372 shares of company stock worth $543,294,071. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

