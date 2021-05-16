Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 7,114 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 115.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $953,687.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,337 shares in the company, valued at $29,125,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $661,753.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,010,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,250,191 shares of company stock valued at $299,526,783 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.43.

Square stock opened at $207.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.93, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

