Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.5% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $242.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.35 and a 200 day moving average of $200.75. The company has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $245.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

