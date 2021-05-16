Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,042,000 after purchasing an additional 390,899 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,881,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $155.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

