Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 455.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,840 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,357,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

