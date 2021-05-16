Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,681 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.18% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $57.80 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $37.38 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average of $65.49.

