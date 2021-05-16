Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 11,464 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of SPEM opened at $43.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.18. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

