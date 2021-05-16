Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 12,726 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,726 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $172.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

