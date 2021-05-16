Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,561 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of ACWI opened at $99.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.47. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $66.90 and a 1-year high of $100.78.

