Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 4,831 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Motco acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:GSEW opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.46.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.